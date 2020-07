Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY UPDATED PROPERTY - LEASE TO OWN OPTION OR OWNER FINANCE!!! All new Low-e windows, new granite, stylish carpet, doors, everything in this place is NEW. Features include: - Vinyl hardood floor -new carpet all rooms, new guest bath, utility, and backsplash, All new high efficiency windows, new tub surround, New HVAC systems -New plumbing and electrical -New insulation all exterior and interior walls. Corner lot with beautiful outside and gardens. Foundation has 10 year warranty.