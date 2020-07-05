All apartments in Fort Worth
2853 Mesquite Road
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:32 PM

2853 Mesquite Road

2853 Mesquite Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2853 Mesquite Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bonnie Brae

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New built, rental property, rare find. A beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with easy access to highways and shopping. Large master with private bath and large walk in closet. Open concept living dining and kitchen area. Attached 2 car garage. Lots of storage space throughout. The kitchen offers a glorious amount of cabinetry, solid Granite counters. Laundry area has washer and dryer connections. walking distance to Bonnie Brae Elementary School.
Check criteria before applying, app fee is non-refundable.
$150 Admin fee due to at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Mesquite Road have any available units?
2853 Mesquite Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2853 Mesquite Road have?
Some of 2853 Mesquite Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 Mesquite Road currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Mesquite Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Mesquite Road pet-friendly?
No, 2853 Mesquite Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2853 Mesquite Road offer parking?
Yes, 2853 Mesquite Road offers parking.
Does 2853 Mesquite Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 Mesquite Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Mesquite Road have a pool?
No, 2853 Mesquite Road does not have a pool.
Does 2853 Mesquite Road have accessible units?
No, 2853 Mesquite Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Mesquite Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2853 Mesquite Road does not have units with dishwashers.

