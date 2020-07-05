2853 Mesquite Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

New built, rental property, rare find. A beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with easy access to highways and shopping. Large master with private bath and large walk in closet. Open concept living dining and kitchen area. Attached 2 car garage. Lots of storage space throughout. The kitchen offers a glorious amount of cabinetry, solid Granite counters. Laundry area has washer and dryer connections. walking distance to Bonnie Brae Elementary School.

Check criteria before applying, app fee is non-refundable.

$150 Admin fee due to at lease signing