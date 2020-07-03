All apartments in Fort Worth
2826 Scott Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 11:37 AM

2826 Scott Avenue

2826 Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Scott Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact!

Adorable find in an awesome location! Charming home converted into 3 flats. This unit offers a large covered front porch and two entry doors. Large living/dining/kitchen area offers ceramic tiled backsplash, laminate countertops and gas cooking appliances. Refrigerator and vent hood included! Nice sized bedroom offers lots of windows and a ceiling fan. Bathroom features tub/shower combo and vanity. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. One assigned parking space in front of porch area and street parking. Conveniently located off of I30 and Beach; minutes from 820 interchange and a short drive to Arlington city limits. Residents are not allowed access to the detached garage on property. Owner maintains yards. Window units (AC only) are provided. Residents provide their own heating sources.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Scott Avenue have any available units?
2826 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Scott Avenue have?
Some of 2826 Scott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Scott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2826 Scott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Scott Avenue offers parking.
Does 2826 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 2826 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2826 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

