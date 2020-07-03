2826 Scott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable find in an awesome location! Charming home converted into 3 flats. This unit offers a large covered front porch and two entry doors. Large living/dining/kitchen area offers ceramic tiled backsplash, laminate countertops and gas cooking appliances. Refrigerator and vent hood included! Nice sized bedroom offers lots of windows and a ceiling fan. Bathroom features tub/shower combo and vanity. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. One assigned parking space in front of porch area and street parking. Conveniently located off of I30 and Beach; minutes from 820 interchange and a short drive to Arlington city limits. Residents are not allowed access to the detached garage on property. Owner maintains yards. Window units (AC only) are provided. Residents provide their own heating sources.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.