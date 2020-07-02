Amenities

2805 Clovermeadow Dr. Available 04/17/19 Large Single Family with Converted Garage Near McCart - 5 bedroom home with 2 baths and enclosed garage. 1 good sized living area with fireplace and eating area off kitchen. Conversion has been made into 2 bedrooms. Yard is fenced and home is on shared driveway. All electric. Updated inside paint, and flooring. No smoking, no housing. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Need good rental, no bad rental in last 5 years and income of 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Call to view.

Managed by Fortune Real Property



(RLNE4337663)