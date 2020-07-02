All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2805 Clovermeadow Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2805 Clovermeadow Dr.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:12 PM

2805 Clovermeadow Dr.

2805 Clovermeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2805 Clovermeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2805 Clovermeadow Dr. Available 04/17/19 Large Single Family with Converted Garage Near McCart - 5 bedroom home with 2 baths and enclosed garage. 1 good sized living area with fireplace and eating area off kitchen. Conversion has been made into 2 bedrooms. Yard is fenced and home is on shared driveway. All electric. Updated inside paint, and flooring. No smoking, no housing. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Need good rental, no bad rental in last 5 years and income of 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Call to view.
Managed by Fortune Real Property

(RLNE4337663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. have any available units?
2805 Clovermeadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. have?
Some of 2805 Clovermeadow Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Clovermeadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. offers parking.
Does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Clovermeadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University