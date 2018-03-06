All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2802 Galemeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2802 Galemeadow Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:17 PM

2802 Galemeadow Drive

2802 Galemeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2802 Galemeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/984117?source=marketing

Large living area, formal dining and more! Beautiful soaring ceilings and lots of natural light...this property is a charmer! Large kitchen with bay windowed breakfast nook, ceramic tile & nice countertops...don't miss this opportunity to make this YOUR home, no-one else's!

Nearby schools are Meadowcreek Elementary, Crowley Middle & North Crowley High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive have any available units?
2802 Galemeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2802 Galemeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Galemeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Galemeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Galemeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2802 Galemeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Galemeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2802 Galemeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2802 Galemeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Galemeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Galemeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Galemeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University