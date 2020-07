Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home MOVE -IN READY- with fully updated kitchen! Granite counter-tops and beautiful stainless steel appliances. This home has custom paint throughout- covered patio - Close to NASJRB and LOCKHEED MARTIN- Pets allowed on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - Application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and over - NON-REFUNDABLE - copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance is required.