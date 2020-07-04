All apartments in Fort Worth
2727 Avenue East
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

2727 Avenue East

2727 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Avenue E, Fort Worth, TX 76105
El Poly Pyramid

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/260384

An amazing find close to campus! Incredible two story floor plan offers all bedrooms upstairs and common living areas downstairs. Large, galley style kitchen off of entryway offers ceramic tiled floors, handsome cabinets and matching black appliances including refrigerator! Spacious living room offers plenty of windows and has room for a quaint dining area. Half bathroom downstairs. Laundry connections are housed in a utility closet off of the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find all bedrooms plus two full baths! Master suite offers lots of closet space and plenty of square footage. En suite features tub/shower combo and plenty of storage space. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Additional full bath features tub/shower combo and great counter and storage space. Private, fenced backyard and an attached garage make this one hard to beat! Within walking distance to Wesleyan and Poly campuses. Lawn care included in rent! *Lease only through Moxie - Owner will serve as Landlord after move in*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Avenue East have any available units?
2727 Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2727 Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2727 Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Avenue East offers parking.
Does 2727 Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2727 Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2727 Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

