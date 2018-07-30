2713 Halbert Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you ready to BBQ on the deck? While your furry friend runs in the large fenced backyard? 900 sq ft 2/1/1 house with Central HVAC on tree lined street with new vinyl plank hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen, fresh new paint. Includes a stacking washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stainless steel gas stove. Extra large fenced pet friendly backyard with large wood deck and attached storage shed. $995 Security deposit. Woof - Dogs welcome. Sorry, no cats :( All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. Just $9.95 per adult. Available for move-in on or after 5/1. Open houses being scheduled on Saturdays in April. Call or Text for times. Also shown by appointment. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS

Available for move-in on or after 5/1. First showing on Sunday, 4/23.