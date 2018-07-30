All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2713 Halbert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2713 Halbert Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:23 PM

2713 Halbert Street

2713 Halbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2713 Halbert Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you ready to BBQ on the deck? While your furry friend runs in the large fenced backyard? 900 sq ft 2/1/1 house with Central HVAC on tree lined street with new vinyl plank hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen, fresh new paint. Includes a stacking washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stainless steel gas stove. Extra large fenced pet friendly backyard with large wood deck and attached storage shed. $995 Security deposit. Woof - Dogs welcome. Sorry, no cats :( All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. Just $9.95 per adult. Available for move-in on or after 5/1. Open houses being scheduled on Saturdays in April. Call or Text for times. Also shown by appointment. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS
Available for move-in on or after 5/1. First showing on Sunday, 4/23.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Halbert Street have any available units?
2713 Halbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Halbert Street have?
Some of 2713 Halbert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Halbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Halbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Halbert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 Halbert Street is pet friendly.
Does 2713 Halbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Halbert Street offers parking.
Does 2713 Halbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 Halbert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Halbert Street have a pool?
No, 2713 Halbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Halbert Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 Halbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Halbert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Halbert Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University