Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2712 Mission St
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:08 PM

2712 Mission St

2712 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Mission Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning completely updated 3 bed 2 bath house in Ft Worth is now available. Home features neutral gray tones, wood flooring and updated recessed lighting. Open kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Dual living areas, dining room and covered front porch make this home perfect for entertaining. The home sits on an oversized corner lot that is fully fenced in with gate, plenty of parking spaces and 1 car garage. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Free rent or Visa gift card with executed lease!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F7FpihWyOG&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Mission St have any available units?
2712 Mission St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Mission St have?
Some of 2712 Mission St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Mission St currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Mission St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Mission St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Mission St is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Mission St offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Mission St offers parking.
Does 2712 Mission St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Mission St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Mission St have a pool?
No, 2712 Mission St does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Mission St have accessible units?
No, 2712 Mission St does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Mission St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Mission St does not have units with dishwashers.

