2712 Mission St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning completely updated 3 bed 2 bath house in Ft Worth is now available. Home features neutral gray tones, wood flooring and updated recessed lighting. Open kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Dual living areas, dining room and covered front porch make this home perfect for entertaining. The home sits on an oversized corner lot that is fully fenced in with gate, plenty of parking spaces and 1 car garage. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



*Free rent or Visa gift card with executed lease!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F7FpihWyOG&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com