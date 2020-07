Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New interior! This property is 4/2/2 with big backyard. It has new appliances, granite counters and Undermount sink, fresh paint, new vinyl plank floors, new toilet, new fixtures, ceiling fans and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.