Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded cute Craftsman home in Riverside area near downtown Fort Worth. This home is very CLEAN and has many upgrades including new paint, upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom, and new carpet in one of the rooms. Beautiful original hardwood floors in most of the home. Seperate laundry room added. Cedar closet in main hallway. Massive backyard with mature trees and lots of entertaining space. Long Driveway with detached 2 car garage and separate storage room.