Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2700 Galvez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2700 Galvez
Last updated September 7 2019 at 6:43 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2700 Galvez
2700 Galvez Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2700 Galvez Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
This is a must to see owner remolded the whole property.
Owner is making this house a duplex. It will be a two bedroom two bath on each side.
Owner is asking 1500 a month for each side.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2700 Galvez have any available units?
2700 Galvez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2700 Galvez currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Galvez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Galvez pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Galvez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2700 Galvez offer parking?
No, 2700 Galvez does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Galvez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Galvez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Galvez have a pool?
No, 2700 Galvez does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Galvez have accessible units?
No, 2700 Galvez does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Galvez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Galvez has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Galvez have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Galvez does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University