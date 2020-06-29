All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2645 Swift Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER CONSTRUCTION built by DR HORTON!! Start the new year off right in this Spacious energy Efficient two-story home with lots of room. Granite Counter tops & Stainless steel appliances really gives an impressive look that will blow your family away. Formal living or dining in front with open kitchen and living facing the back yard. Another living area is upstairs with 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is separated from other bedrooms. Perfect sized fenced yard with a COVERED patio to relax in. CROWLEY ISD! Great location with quick access to I20 & Chisholm Trl. Will have quicker access to I35 with Risinger RD. Discounted price and we and we work most situations. If interested please call. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Swift Creek Drive have any available units?
2645 Swift Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 Swift Creek Drive have?
Some of 2645 Swift Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Swift Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Swift Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Swift Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Swift Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2645 Swift Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2645 Swift Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2645 Swift Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Swift Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Swift Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2645 Swift Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Swift Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2645 Swift Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Swift Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 Swift Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

