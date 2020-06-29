2645 Swift Creek Drive

Amenities

NEWER CONSTRUCTION built by DR HORTON!! Start the new year off right in this Spacious energy Efficient two-story home with lots of room. Granite Counter tops & Stainless steel appliances really gives an impressive look that will blow your family away. Formal living or dining in front with open kitchen and living facing the back yard. Another living area is upstairs with 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is separated from other bedrooms. Perfect sized fenced yard with a COVERED patio to relax in. CROWLEY ISD! Great location with quick access to I20 & Chisholm Trl. Will have quicker access to I35 with Risinger RD. Discounted price and we and we work most situations. If interested please call. Thank you