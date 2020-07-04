All apartments in Fort Worth
2608 Avenue H 1

2608 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Avenue H, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
(Roommate) Private room in shared house - Property Id: 94907

Fully furnished private rooms: Full size bed, bedding, study desk, chair, lamp, hangars, closet, and private secure room lock, provided. Ceiling fans, All utilities included (central A/C, heat, internet access, Wi-Fi, electric, water, trash, recycle), free Netflix and access to the whole house. Shared full size bath and guest half bathroom. There's plenty of on street parking 1 driveway space and backyard with covered patio. Located 5 minutes from Texas Wesleyan University, Downtown Fort Worth, Wal-Mart Superstore, and restaurants.

Perfect place for professionals or college students both Male and female welcome, LGBTQ respectful and friendly. No Smoking, No pets, No Drama

*Couples can share single room for $700 or both rooms for $1100. All utilities included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/94907p
Property Id 94907

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5013783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Avenue H 1 have any available units?
2608 Avenue H 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Avenue H 1 have?
Some of 2608 Avenue H 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Avenue H 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Avenue H 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Avenue H 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Avenue H 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2608 Avenue H 1 offer parking?
No, 2608 Avenue H 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Avenue H 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 Avenue H 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Avenue H 1 have a pool?
No, 2608 Avenue H 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Avenue H 1 have accessible units?
No, 2608 Avenue H 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Avenue H 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Avenue H 1 has units with dishwashers.

