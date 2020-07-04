2608 Avenue H 1

Amenities

(Roommate) Private room in shared house - Property Id: 94907



Fully furnished private rooms: Full size bed, bedding, study desk, chair, lamp, hangars, closet, and private secure room lock, provided. Ceiling fans, All utilities included (central A/C, heat, internet access, Wi-Fi, electric, water, trash, recycle), free Netflix and access to the whole house. Shared full size bath and guest half bathroom. There's plenty of on street parking 1 driveway space and backyard with covered patio. Located 5 minutes from Texas Wesleyan University, Downtown Fort Worth, Wal-Mart Superstore, and restaurants.



Perfect place for professionals or college students both Male and female welcome, LGBTQ respectful and friendly. No Smoking, No pets, No Drama



*Couples can share single room for $700 or both rooms for $1100. All utilities included

No Dogs Allowed



