Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:54 PM

2544 Grey Kingbird Trail

2544 Grey Kingbird Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Grey Kingbird Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIKE NEW HOME IN VILLAGES OF WOODLANDS SPRINGS! Darling drive up. 3-2-2 with a study upfront. COOKS DREAM KITCHEN with granite counters, an island, a plethora of cabinet and counter space, stainless appliances, gas cook top and fridge included as is. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Cozy corner fireplace in the living room. Covered porch and patio. Community park and pool! Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail have any available units?
2544 Grey Kingbird Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail have?
Some of 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Grey Kingbird Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail offers parking.
Does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail has a pool.
Does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail have accessible units?
No, 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 Grey Kingbird Trail has units with dishwashers.

