2544 Grey Kingbird Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIKE NEW HOME IN VILLAGES OF WOODLANDS SPRINGS! Darling drive up. 3-2-2 with a study upfront. COOKS DREAM KITCHEN with granite counters, an island, a plethora of cabinet and counter space, stainless appliances, gas cook top and fridge included as is. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Cozy corner fireplace in the living room. Covered porch and patio. Community park and pool! Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.