All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2537 Greene Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2537 Greene Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2537 Greene Avenue

2537 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2537 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term rental! University Place home within walking distance of TCU. Updated finishes which enhance the historical charm & character of this magnificent home. Hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint, & stunning natural light throughout, the main floor includes master bed & bath, 1 secondary bedroom and 1 full bath, as well as a dining room, kitchen, 2 living & 2 dining rooms. The updated kitchen with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, & stainless appliances is open to both the dining room & staircase $ second living room. Upstairs is complete with a third living space, bedroom, and full bath. Gorgeous outdoor living space. Available for immediate move in with a lease expiration of 5-31-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Greene Avenue have any available units?
2537 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 2537 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2537 Greene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Greene Avenue offers parking.
Does 2537 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 2537 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2537 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University