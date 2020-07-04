2537 Greene Avenue

Amenities

Short term rental! University Place home within walking distance of TCU. Updated finishes which enhance the historical charm & character of this magnificent home. Hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint, & stunning natural light throughout, the main floor includes master bed & bath, 1 secondary bedroom and 1 full bath, as well as a dining room, kitchen, 2 living & 2 dining rooms. The updated kitchen with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, & stainless appliances is open to both the dining room & staircase $ second living room. Upstairs is complete with a third living space, bedroom, and full bath. Gorgeous outdoor living space. Available for immediate move in with a lease expiration of 5-31-19.