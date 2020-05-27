All apartments in Fort Worth
2536 Lubbock Ave

2536 Lubbock Avenue
Location

2536 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Near TCU - PRIME LOCATION! Old world charm complete with updates! Open floor plan with 2 living areas, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and 2 additional flex spaces. Recent updates include remodeled bathrooms with basket weave flooring, stairwell, interior and exterior paint, sprinkler system, retaining wall and more. The kitchen is open to living area with stainless appliances, fridge, double ovens and island. This home has great storage! Tons of built-ins. Original crystal doorknobs throughout. Oversized laundry room upstairs where double washer and dryers will remain. Upstairs flex space has stunning views of downtown. Enjoy the covered front porch and hear the church bells.

(RLNE4260963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Lubbock Ave have any available units?
2536 Lubbock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Lubbock Ave have?
Some of 2536 Lubbock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Lubbock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Lubbock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Lubbock Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 Lubbock Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2536 Lubbock Ave offer parking?
No, 2536 Lubbock Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2536 Lubbock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2536 Lubbock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Lubbock Ave have a pool?
No, 2536 Lubbock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Lubbock Ave have accessible units?
No, 2536 Lubbock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Lubbock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 Lubbock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

