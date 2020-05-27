2536 Lubbock Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Home Near TCU - PRIME LOCATION! Old world charm complete with updates! Open floor plan with 2 living areas, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and 2 additional flex spaces. Recent updates include remodeled bathrooms with basket weave flooring, stairwell, interior and exterior paint, sprinkler system, retaining wall and more. The kitchen is open to living area with stainless appliances, fridge, double ovens and island. This home has great storage! Tons of built-ins. Original crystal doorknobs throughout. Oversized laundry room upstairs where double washer and dryers will remain. Upstairs flex space has stunning views of downtown. Enjoy the covered front porch and hear the church bells.



