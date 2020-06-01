2517 Whitehurst Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice, Updated 2 Story in Southwest Ft. Worth - This beautiful home has recent updates with new inside paint and new flooring. There is new plank in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and there is a spacious living area downstairs with fireplace. All new blinds.

The kitchen has a new stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is also an island in the kitchen. Yard is fenced. In process of some exterior repairs and resurfacing of counters so about ready. All electric. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE5157643)