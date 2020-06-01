All apartments in Fort Worth
2517 Whitehurst Dr.

2517 Whitehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Whitehurst Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice, Updated 2 Story in Southwest Ft. Worth - This beautiful home has recent updates with new inside paint and new flooring. There is new plank in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and there is a spacious living area downstairs with fireplace. All new blinds.
The kitchen has a new stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is also an island in the kitchen. Yard is fenced. In process of some exterior repairs and resurfacing of counters so about ready. All electric. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE5157643)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. have any available units?
2517 Whitehurst Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. have?
Some of 2517 Whitehurst Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Whitehurst Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Whitehurst Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Whitehurst Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Whitehurst Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. offer parking?
No, 2517 Whitehurst Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Whitehurst Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. have a pool?
No, 2517 Whitehurst Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2517 Whitehurst Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Whitehurst Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Whitehurst Dr. has units with dishwashers.

