Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:24 PM

2509 Benbrook Boulevard

2509 Benbrook Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Benbrook Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Adorable doll house restored to period condition! Original Hardwood Flooring Restored! New Granite, Tumbled Marble, SSAppliances! Kitchen Dining Renovation! All New Texture, Paint, Crown! Recent Central HVAC, Immaculate Condition, 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, 1 Car Carport. Large Fenced Backyard, Walking, Biking Distance to TCU! Just a few miles to Downtown Fort Worth and Cultural District, Trinity Park within Running or Biking Distance! Must See! You’ll Love It! Students Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard have any available units?
2509 Benbrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 2509 Benbrook Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Benbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Benbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Benbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Benbrook Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Benbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Benbrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2509 Benbrook Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2509 Benbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Benbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Benbrook Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

