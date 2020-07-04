2509 Benbrook Boulevard

Amenities

Adorable doll house restored to period condition! Original Hardwood Flooring Restored! New Granite, Tumbled Marble, SSAppliances! Kitchen Dining Renovation! All New Texture, Paint, Crown! Recent Central HVAC, Immaculate Condition, 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, 1 Car Carport. Large Fenced Backyard, Walking, Biking Distance to TCU! Just a few miles to Downtown Fort Worth and Cultural District, Trinity Park within Running or Biking Distance! Must See! You’ll Love It! Students Welcome!