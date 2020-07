Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Darling home full of character! Plush carpet and vinyl throughout with clean neutral colors. This 3 bed, 2 bath home offers a covered front porch as well as a covered patio out back, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Kitchen, attached to the spacious dining room, features lots of cabinet space with pantry. Enjoy the master suite with dual sinks and built in vanity. Nice sized bedrooms with great storage space and ceiling fans in each.