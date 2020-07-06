2433 whispering pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful new 3 bedrooms + 1 study room construction! Extra High Ceiling! Welcome to the Fairways at Champion Circle, a master planned golf course community. Located near the Texas motor speedway. Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Northwest ISD. Surrounded by the golf club at Champion Circle. it has 2 full baths, gourmet kitchen, family room. Enjoy wonderful standards like granite counters, full sprinkler system, ceramic tile, stain and soil resistant carpet, energy saving features gas central heating, tankless water tank.