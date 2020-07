Amenities

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom Lease home? This home may be just right for you, it has upgrades in the kitchen with granite countertops and new kitchen equipment, freshly painted with wooden and ceramic tile floors throughout the house. Nice size master bedroom with plenty of closet space. It has a large backyard making this home a plus. This home is near shopping centers with easy assess to major highways, it also has an Elementary school just blocks from home.