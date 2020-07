Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

***HALF RENT OFF 2ND MONTH!**3 bedroom 2 bath brick home located in South Meadows Addition with 2 car garage. Brand new carpet throughout bedrooms as well as vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, dining and living. Ample space and a breakfast nook. Large living space with brick wood burning fireplace and a combined formal dining room. Nice open floor plan. Oversized master closet, bath with oval tub and separate shower. Be sure to come out and see, it will go fast. Please verify schools.