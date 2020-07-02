All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2411 Bowie Street

2411 West Bowie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 West Bowie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Comfortable and quiet 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished condo (525 sqft) right off South Lamar. Walking distance to nearby restaurants, bars, and entertainment like Uchi, Chilantro, Alamo Drafthouse, Snooze. Less than 1.5 miles to downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, South Congress making it an easy Uber or bike ride to get around in central Austin. Close to city bus line.

Available month-to-month for $1750/month. For leases of 6 months or longer $1650/month. Corner unit, with little noise and close to designated covered parking spot. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range)and granite countertop. Opens into the living room and patio. Living room with desk, bar stools, and sofa. Outside patio with bench seating and a small lawn. Bedroom with full sized bed, 50 TV, Apple TV(includes YouTube TV, HBO Go). Large closet with in-unit washer and dryer. Central air and heat. Bathroom with great water pressure and instant hot water. Community include pool and grill.

All bills paid including electric, water, trash, and Google Fiber basic (5Mbps). Also included are toaster oven, blender, knives, pots and pans, plates, cutlery, glasses, cups, water filter, linens, towels, laser printer, stereo. Pets and smoking not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Bowie Street have any available units?
2411 Bowie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Bowie Street have?
Some of 2411 Bowie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Bowie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Bowie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Bowie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Bowie Street is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Bowie Street offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Bowie Street offers parking.
Does 2411 Bowie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Bowie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Bowie Street have a pool?
Yes, 2411 Bowie Street has a pool.
Does 2411 Bowie Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 Bowie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Bowie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Bowie Street has units with dishwashers.

