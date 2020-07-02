2411 Bowie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Comfortable and quiet 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished condo (525 sqft) right off South Lamar. Walking distance to nearby restaurants, bars, and entertainment like Uchi, Chilantro, Alamo Drafthouse, Snooze. Less than 1.5 miles to downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, South Congress making it an easy Uber or bike ride to get around in central Austin. Close to city bus line.



Available month-to-month for $1750/month. For leases of 6 months or longer $1650/month. Corner unit, with little noise and close to designated covered parking spot. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range)and granite countertop. Opens into the living room and patio. Living room with desk, bar stools, and sofa. Outside patio with bench seating and a small lawn. Bedroom with full sized bed, 50 TV, Apple TV(includes YouTube TV, HBO Go). Large closet with in-unit washer and dryer. Central air and heat. Bathroom with great water pressure and instant hot water. Community include pool and grill.



All bills paid including electric, water, trash, and Google Fiber basic (5Mbps). Also included are toaster oven, blender, knives, pots and pans, plates, cutlery, glasses, cups, water filter, linens, towels, laser printer, stereo. Pets and smoking not allowed.