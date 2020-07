Amenities

3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, private study and upstairs living area with a 3rd bathroom and closet which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Built in 2014. This home features BRAND NEW CARPET, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar in kitchen. Downstairs has 2 secondary bedrooms, master suite and a private study. Keller ISD schools. Great location! Easy highway access and close to shopping, entertainment, and schools.