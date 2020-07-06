All apartments in Fort Worth
2368 Toposa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2368 Toposa Drive

2368 Toposa Dr
Location

2368 Toposa Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Built in 2017, this immaculately kept 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in West Fork Ranch, has that brand new feel. The kitchen features with granite counter tops, a large island and walk in pantry. This home has split bedrooms with the master located on the main floor off the living area, another one bedroom with full bath downstairs, and 2 additional bedrooms on the second level with a big game room. A nice size fenced in backyard is the perfect safe place for kids to play. Located in the desired KELLER ISD. This home includes ss refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Toposa Drive have any available units?
2368 Toposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2368 Toposa Drive have?
Some of 2368 Toposa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Toposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Toposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Toposa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2368 Toposa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2368 Toposa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Toposa Drive offers parking.
Does 2368 Toposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2368 Toposa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Toposa Drive have a pool?
No, 2368 Toposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Toposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2368 Toposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Toposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2368 Toposa Drive has units with dishwashers.

