2368 Toposa Drive

Built in 2017, this immaculately kept 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in West Fork Ranch, has that brand new feel. The kitchen features with granite counter tops, a large island and walk in pantry. This home has split bedrooms with the master located on the main floor off the living area, another one bedroom with full bath downstairs, and 2 additional bedrooms on the second level with a big game room. A nice size fenced in backyard is the perfect safe place for kids to play. Located in the desired KELLER ISD. This home includes ss refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave!