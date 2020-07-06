2349 Clairborne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A BEAUTIFUL home for the HOLIDAYS with plenty of room for family and friends! Cozy 2-way fireplace and MOVE-IN ready! 2 dining & 3 living areas. Near I35, restaurants & shopping. Study could easily function as a 4th bedroom. Attractive landscaping with sprinkler system. Gorgeous elements include crown-molding and french doors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 42in upper cabinets and huge walk-in pantry. Three-door fridge included. Spacious master bedroom suite with gorgeous travertine tile shower, jetted tub and massive walk-in closet. Lots of energy saving features including NEST thermostat & ceiling fans throughout. Garage floor has durable poly coating, wall hooks and built-in shelving.