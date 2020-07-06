All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

2349 Clairborne Drive

2349 Clairborne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Clairborne Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A BEAUTIFUL home for the HOLIDAYS with plenty of room for family and friends! Cozy 2-way fireplace and MOVE-IN ready! 2 dining & 3 living areas. Near I35, restaurants & shopping. Study could easily function as a 4th bedroom. Attractive landscaping with sprinkler system. Gorgeous elements include crown-molding and french doors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 42in upper cabinets and huge walk-in pantry. Three-door fridge included. Spacious master bedroom suite with gorgeous travertine tile shower, jetted tub and massive walk-in closet. Lots of energy saving features including NEST thermostat & ceiling fans throughout. Garage floor has durable poly coating, wall hooks and built-in shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Clairborne Drive have any available units?
2349 Clairborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Clairborne Drive have?
Some of 2349 Clairborne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Clairborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Clairborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Clairborne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Clairborne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2349 Clairborne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Clairborne Drive offers parking.
Does 2349 Clairborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Clairborne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Clairborne Drive have a pool?
No, 2349 Clairborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Clairborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2349 Clairborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Clairborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 Clairborne Drive has units with dishwashers.

