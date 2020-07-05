2317 Ankina Lane

Amenities

Available for lease effective feb 1st or earlier is a beautifully maintained single family home with 3 bedroom 2 bath, plus a large office, and 2 car garage located conveniently with quick access to i-35w and toll lanes. walking distance from sunset valley elementary school, which falls under highly acclaimed keller isd. costco, kroger, movie theaters, restaurants are within 10 minutes driving distance. downtown fort worth is only 11 miles away. nice jogging/biking paved trail around west fork ranch. community amenities include two resort-style pools; barbecue area, dog park, children's wading pool with play toys. a great community for families and kids! come take a tour.

