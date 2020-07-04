All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2313 W Devitt Street

2313 W Devitt St · No Longer Available
Location

2313 W Devitt St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New construction property within walking distance to TCUs campus available for the 2020-21 school year. Laminate flooring in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops throughout. 5 off street parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 W Devitt Street have any available units?
2313 W Devitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 W Devitt Street have?
Some of 2313 W Devitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 W Devitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2313 W Devitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 W Devitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 2313 W Devitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2313 W Devitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2313 W Devitt Street offers parking.
Does 2313 W Devitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 W Devitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 W Devitt Street have a pool?
No, 2313 W Devitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2313 W Devitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2313 W Devitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 W Devitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 W Devitt Street has units with dishwashers.

