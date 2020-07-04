2313 W Devitt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

New construction property within walking distance to TCUs campus available for the 2020-21 school year. Laminate flooring in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops throughout. 5 off street parking spots.