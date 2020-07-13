All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like The Phoenix.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
The Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Phoenix

429 College Ave · (817) 241-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Jennings South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Jennings South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00-108 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 00-219 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-117 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 00-119 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 00-401 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-131 · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 00-403 · Avail. now

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Phoenix.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
yoga
accessible
elevator
courtyard
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at The Phoenix! If you are looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment in Fort Worth, your search is over! Living at the Phoenix puts you blocks from the Medical Center, around the corner from I-30, and close to Downtown. When you are at home, you can unwind in our outdoor social spaces, the pool, or head upstairs to the Rooftop Lounge and relax while enjoying gorgeous views of Downtown Fort Worth. You can also hang out in your well-appointed apartment, featuring Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Plank Vinyl flooring, and washer and Dryer included. We are proud to be recognized as one of Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. At The Phoenix, you will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. "Live It. Love It. Guarantee". Schedule a Tour or give us a call to see what all the fuss is about. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $225 Reservation Fee, $35 for Spouse, $75 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Phoenix have any available units?
The Phoenix has 11 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Phoenix have?
Some of The Phoenix's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Phoenix currently offering any rent specials?
The Phoenix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Phoenix pet-friendly?
Yes, The Phoenix is pet friendly.
Does The Phoenix offer parking?
Yes, The Phoenix offers parking.
Does The Phoenix have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Phoenix offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Phoenix have a pool?
Yes, The Phoenix has a pool.
Does The Phoenix have accessible units?
Yes, The Phoenix has accessible units.
Does The Phoenix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Phoenix has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Phoenix?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity