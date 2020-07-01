All apartments in Fort Worth
2305 Gelbray Place

2305 Gelbray Place · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Gelbray Place, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom with so many extras! This home is located just walking distance from the elementary school and convenient to shopping, dining and major highways. Open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and a spacious breakfast area the overlooks the living. Full home water filteration system, ready to plug in security cameras as outdoor lighting on a timer for convenience! Split bedrooms with spacious rooms and bathrooms. Great sized backyard which is nicely landscaped with a small storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Gelbray Place have any available units?
2305 Gelbray Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Gelbray Place have?
Some of 2305 Gelbray Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Gelbray Place currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Gelbray Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Gelbray Place pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Gelbray Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2305 Gelbray Place offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Gelbray Place offers parking.
Does 2305 Gelbray Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Gelbray Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Gelbray Place have a pool?
No, 2305 Gelbray Place does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Gelbray Place have accessible units?
No, 2305 Gelbray Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Gelbray Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Gelbray Place has units with dishwashers.

