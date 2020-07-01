2305 Gelbray Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom with so many extras! This home is located just walking distance from the elementary school and convenient to shopping, dining and major highways. Open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and a spacious breakfast area the overlooks the living. Full home water filteration system, ready to plug in security cameras as outdoor lighting on a timer for convenience! Split bedrooms with spacious rooms and bathrooms. Great sized backyard which is nicely landscaped with a small storage area.