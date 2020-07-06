2233 Bernese Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage new construction

Never lived in home. Builder's model in highly rated Keller school district. Wonderful floorplan with split bedrooms for privacy for all. Open plan with a large island in the kitchen, granite counters, elegant appliances which includes a refrigerator & washer dryer. Staggered tile throughout all wet areas. Master suite is large with a garden tub & separate shower & dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Additional large room by the entry could be a formal dining room or sitting or or study or gameroom. Private backyard with extensive landscaping in the back as well as the front and sides. Custom window treatments. Epoxy floors in the garage. Awesome community has a pool, playground, walking and bike trails.