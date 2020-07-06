All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:55 PM

2233 Bernese Lane

2233 Bernese Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Bernese Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Never lived in home. Builder's model in highly rated Keller school district. Wonderful floorplan with split bedrooms for privacy for all. Open plan with a large island in the kitchen, granite counters, elegant appliances which includes a refrigerator & washer dryer. Staggered tile throughout all wet areas. Master suite is large with a garden tub & separate shower & dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Additional large room by the entry could be a formal dining room or sitting or or study or gameroom. Private backyard with extensive landscaping in the back as well as the front and sides. Custom window treatments. Epoxy floors in the garage. Awesome community has a pool, playground, walking and bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Bernese Lane have any available units?
2233 Bernese Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Bernese Lane have?
Some of 2233 Bernese Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Bernese Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Bernese Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Bernese Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Bernese Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2233 Bernese Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Bernese Lane offers parking.
Does 2233 Bernese Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 Bernese Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Bernese Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2233 Bernese Lane has a pool.
Does 2233 Bernese Lane have accessible units?
No, 2233 Bernese Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Bernese Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Bernese Lane has units with dishwashers.

