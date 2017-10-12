All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2200 Alston Avenue

2200 Alston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Alston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully restored large Fairmount home available for lease close to shopping and Magnolia st. Enjoy sitting on the porch. Hardwood floors and lovely space to entertain.
Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Alston Avenue have any available units?
2200 Alston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Alston Avenue have?
Some of 2200 Alston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Alston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Alston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Alston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Alston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2200 Alston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Alston Avenue offers parking.
Does 2200 Alston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Alston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Alston Avenue have a pool?
No, 2200 Alston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Alston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2200 Alston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Alston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Alston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

