2145 Ingrid Ln

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story home in Alexandra Meadows - This newer 4 bedroom home has a large living area open to the kitchen. There is a microwave, stove and dishwasher. Lots of ceramic tile and an eat in kitchen. There are many kitchen cabinets. The back is fenced with a covered patio. Garage opener also. New carpet. Eagle Mtn ISD. Community Pool. Home is gas and electric.

No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



