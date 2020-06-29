All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2145 Ingrid Lane
Location

2145 Ingrid Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story home in Alexandra Meadows - This newer 4 bedroom home has a large living area open to the kitchen. There is a microwave, stove and dishwasher. Lots of ceramic tile and an eat in kitchen. There are many kitchen cabinets. The back is fenced with a covered patio. Garage opener also. New carpet. Eagle Mtn ISD. Community Pool. Home is gas and electric.
No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4529642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Ingrid Ln have any available units?
2145 Ingrid Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Ingrid Ln have?
Some of 2145 Ingrid Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Ingrid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Ingrid Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Ingrid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Ingrid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Ingrid Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Ingrid Ln offers parking.
Does 2145 Ingrid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Ingrid Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Ingrid Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2145 Ingrid Ln has a pool.
Does 2145 Ingrid Ln have accessible units?
No, 2145 Ingrid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Ingrid Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Ingrid Ln has units with dishwashers.

