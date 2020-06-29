2145 Ingrid Ln

Amenities
Single Story home in Alexandra Meadows - This newer 4 bedroom home has a large living area open to the kitchen. There is a microwave, stove and dishwasher. Lots of ceramic tile and an eat in kitchen. There are many kitchen cabinets. The back is fenced with a covered patio. Garage opener also. New carpet. Eagle Mtn ISD. Community Pool. Home is gas and electric.
No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
(RLNE4529642)