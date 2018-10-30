All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 16 2019

2128 Haylee Drive

2128 Haylee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Haylee Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept 3/2/2 home in Alexandra Meadows with formal dining/office space. Split bedrooms, separate tub & shower in master, laminate flooring throughout, 2" faux wood blinds, breakfast bar, fireplace, covered back patio and privacy fenced back yard. Owner will consider 1 small to medium sized dog with his approval and additional pet deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Haylee Drive have any available units?
2128 Haylee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2128 Haylee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Haylee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Haylee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Haylee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Haylee Drive offer parking?
No, 2128 Haylee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Haylee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Haylee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Haylee Drive have a pool?
No, 2128 Haylee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Haylee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2128 Haylee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Haylee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Haylee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Haylee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 Haylee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

