2128 Haylee Drive

Open concept 3/2/2 home in Alexandra Meadows with formal dining/office space. Split bedrooms, separate tub & shower in master, laminate flooring throughout, 2" faux wood blinds, breakfast bar, fireplace, covered back patio and privacy fenced back yard. Owner will consider 1 small to medium sized dog with his approval and additional pet deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.