2117 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY COMPLETELY REMODELED home adjacent to desirable Mistletoe Heights area. OPEN Floor Plan, Extra large Liv and Din with tray ceilings. Freshly Painter Interior. New Doors and Baseboards. Where possible, the Original Hardwood Floors were preserved. Nucore Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in remaining areas. Chef's Kitchen with 36 inch 6 burner gas range, New Wood cabinets, New Quartz Counter Tops and SS Farmhouse Style Sink. New MASTER EN SUITE with Custom Tile over sized Shower and large Large WI Closet. New Delta Shower valves and fixtures in both Baths. Split Bedroom arrangement. 2nd Living area would make spacious 4th Bedroom. TANKLESS WATER Heater for endless hot water. New Garage Door. MUST SEE !!