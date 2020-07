Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled Commercial Property Available Now! - Open to Retail, or Office space

Some business restrictions may apply **

Zoned ER, Tenants to do their own due diligence ***



Please Text or Call the owner Dennis Ruiz 817-501-5341

Or Contact the office directly 817-536-7646



(RLNE4549287)