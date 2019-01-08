2100 Leandra Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, well-maintained two-story home in EMISD. Designer finishes and warm neutral colors, featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood look-laminate, and tile flooring throughout downstairs and upstairs, and energy saving solar screens. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home offers 2 living areas, formal dining and a breakfast area. Spacious open concept kitchen and breakfast area with gas log fireplace. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Large back yard with mature trees, and a nicely landscaped front entry. Community pool and park right around the corner. Move in ready! HALF security deposit with credit 700 and up!