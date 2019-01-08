All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:32 PM

2100 Leandra Lane

2100 Leandra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Leandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, well-maintained two-story home in EMISD. Designer finishes and warm neutral colors, featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood look-laminate, and tile flooring throughout downstairs and upstairs, and energy saving solar screens. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home offers 2 living areas, formal dining and a breakfast area. Spacious open concept kitchen and breakfast area with gas log fireplace. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Large back yard with mature trees, and a nicely landscaped front entry. Community pool and park right around the corner. Move in ready! HALF security deposit with credit 700 and up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Leandra Lane have any available units?
2100 Leandra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Leandra Lane have?
Some of 2100 Leandra Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Leandra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Leandra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Leandra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Leandra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2100 Leandra Lane offer parking?
No, 2100 Leandra Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Leandra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Leandra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Leandra Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Leandra Lane has a pool.
Does 2100 Leandra Lane have accessible units?
No, 2100 Leandra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Leandra Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Leandra Lane has units with dishwashers.

