Fort Worth, TX
210 Wimberly Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

210 Wimberly Street

210 Wimberly St · No Longer Available
Location

210 Wimberly St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Shows like a model home. In Linwood Park, this Village Homes beauty boasts a dream kitchen with an open concept. A covered patio is off the office-mud room area and has natural gas for the outdoor grill. Powder room down and three bedrooms up with two baths. Cooks will never want to leave this kitchen with stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, under-counter microwave, granite counters and a fabulous gas cooktop. A short walk or bike ride to restaurants and shops. Near Seventh Street, Montgomery Plaza, Dickies Arena, Kimball Museum and The Modern. Check out the incredible storage organizer in the garage. LOCATION! LOCATION!
FRONT YARD HAS A FOR SALE SIGN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Wimberly Street have any available units?
210 Wimberly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Wimberly Street have?
Some of 210 Wimberly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Wimberly Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Wimberly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Wimberly Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Wimberly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 210 Wimberly Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Wimberly Street offers parking.
Does 210 Wimberly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Wimberly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Wimberly Street have a pool?
No, 210 Wimberly Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Wimberly Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Wimberly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Wimberly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Wimberly Street has units with dishwashers.

