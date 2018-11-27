210 Wimberly Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

Shows like a model home. In Linwood Park, this Village Homes beauty boasts a dream kitchen with an open concept. A covered patio is off the office-mud room area and has natural gas for the outdoor grill. Powder room down and three bedrooms up with two baths. Cooks will never want to leave this kitchen with stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, under-counter microwave, granite counters and a fabulous gas cooktop. A short walk or bike ride to restaurants and shops. Near Seventh Street, Montgomery Plaza, Dickies Arena, Kimball Museum and The Modern. Check out the incredible storage organizer in the garage. LOCATION! LOCATION!

FRONT YARD HAS A FOR SALE SIGN.