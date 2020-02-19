All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
203 Parkdale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 Parkdale Street

203 Parkdale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

203 Parkdale Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated, spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is tucked away in an established neighborhood in Whitehouse ISD! This is a beautiful brick home that features carpet, new tile and weathered wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. This property offers a spacious living room, formal dining room, den and a quaint breakfast area off the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric oven/range and dishwasher. This home offers the convenience of a laundry room, with washer/dryer connections, as well as central heat and air and a one-car carport. The backyard hosts a patio, privacy fence and a chain link dog run. Don't miss out on this gem!

The school district is: Whitehouse ISD

The schools are: Higgins Elementary, Whitehouse Jr. High, Whitehouse HS

There is approximately 1,949 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

This property is occupied until February 28, 2019. Please call our office to schedule a showing today! 903-595-0000

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening copy and paste this link https://www.petscreening.com/referral/FSiGsBFgcr3S into a separate web browser page. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available 3/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Parkdale Street have any available units?
203 Parkdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Parkdale Street have?
Some of 203 Parkdale Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Parkdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Parkdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Parkdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Parkdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 Parkdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 Parkdale Street offers parking.
Does 203 Parkdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Parkdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Parkdale Street have a pool?
No, 203 Parkdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Parkdale Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Parkdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Parkdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Parkdale Street has units with dishwashers.

