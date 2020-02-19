203 Parkdale Street

Amenities

This updated, spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is tucked away in an established neighborhood in Whitehouse ISD! This is a beautiful brick home that features carpet, new tile and weathered wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. This property offers a spacious living room, formal dining room, den and a quaint breakfast area off the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric oven/range and dishwasher. This home offers the convenience of a laundry room, with washer/dryer connections, as well as central heat and air and a one-car carport. The backyard hosts a patio, privacy fence and a chain link dog run. Don't miss out on this gem!



The school district is: Whitehouse ISD



The schools are: Higgins Elementary, Whitehouse Jr. High, Whitehouse HS



There is approximately 1,949 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



This property is occupied until February 28, 2019. Please call our office to schedule a showing today! 903-595-0000



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available 3/1/19



