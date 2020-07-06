200 Bellvue Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely well maintained home on a corner lot in a settled neighborhood located in South Fort Worth. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, Kitchen has built in appliances. The open concept of the kitchen looks into both living areas. There is a second floor with a game-room, play-room, bonus room that does have central air and heat. Refer to this room however you prefer it is a great surprise addition to the home and sets it apart. There is gorgeous laminate flooring, with carpet in bedrooms, and gameroom.

Excludes: Washer, Dryer, TV's and Mounts, Curtains, and personal Items.