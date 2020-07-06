All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
200 Bellvue Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

200 Bellvue Drive

200 Bellevue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Bellevue Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely well maintained home on a corner lot in a settled neighborhood located in South Fort Worth. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, Kitchen has built in appliances. The open concept of the kitchen looks into both living areas. There is a second floor with a game-room, play-room, bonus room that does have central air and heat. Refer to this room however you prefer it is a great surprise addition to the home and sets it apart. There is gorgeous laminate flooring, with carpet in bedrooms, and gameroom.
Excludes: Washer, Dryer, TV's and Mounts, Curtains, and personal Items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Bellvue Drive have any available units?
200 Bellvue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Bellvue Drive have?
Some of 200 Bellvue Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Bellvue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Bellvue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Bellvue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Bellvue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 200 Bellvue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Bellvue Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Bellvue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Bellvue Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Bellvue Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Bellvue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Bellvue Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Bellvue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Bellvue Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Bellvue Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

