All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1916 Bay Oaks Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1916 Bay Oaks Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Bay Oaks Ct

1916 Bay Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1916 Bay Oaks Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cookes Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cfbd690fa ----
Gorgeous home that has it all! Bamboo flooring in most rooms, ceramic tile in wet areas, Split bedrooms. Master has dual closets, updated shower, private exit to back yard patio. Living area has exposed beam ceiling, stone fireplace. Kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, double oven, under mounted sink, refrigerator. Gated driveway with back entrance garage. Screened in patio area in addition to uncovered patio area.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1936 and following instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct have any available units?
1916 Bay Oaks Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct have?
Some of 1916 Bay Oaks Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Bay Oaks Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Bay Oaks Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Bay Oaks Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Bay Oaks Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Bay Oaks Ct offers parking.
Does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Bay Oaks Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct have a pool?
No, 1916 Bay Oaks Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct have accessible units?
No, 1916 Bay Oaks Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Bay Oaks Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Bay Oaks Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University