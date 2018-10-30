1916 Bay Oaks Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous home that has it all! Bamboo flooring in most rooms, ceramic tile in wet areas, Split bedrooms. Master has dual closets, updated shower, private exit to back yard patio. Living area has exposed beam ceiling, stone fireplace. Kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, double oven, under mounted sink, refrigerator. Gated driveway with back entrance garage. Screened in patio area in addition to uncovered patio area.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1936 and following instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



