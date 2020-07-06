All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1808 Potrillo Lane

1808 Potrillo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Potrillo Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
You will LOVE this fantastic floor plan with 3 bdrms, 2 baths, a home office AND a bonus space! Kitchen boasts large pantry, gorgeous honed granite, brand new ss appliances, tons of storage, gas cooktop; new fridge, bar that seats 3 to 4! Den has a stacked stone fire place with gas starter and large picture window; separate master retreat; master bath has 2 sinks, granite counters, garden tub, sep shower and huge walk-in closet; NO CARPET; Nest thermostats; sep extra lg laundry room; nice sized backyard with a lg covered patio; community pool and park are just around the corner! Close to shopping, restaurants and schools; easy access to 35W and Loop 820! Fantastic location close to everything!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Potrillo Lane have any available units?
1808 Potrillo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Potrillo Lane have?
Some of 1808 Potrillo Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Potrillo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Potrillo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Potrillo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Potrillo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1808 Potrillo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Potrillo Lane offers parking.
Does 1808 Potrillo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Potrillo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Potrillo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1808 Potrillo Lane has a pool.
Does 1808 Potrillo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1808 Potrillo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Potrillo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Potrillo Lane has units with dishwashers.

