1808 Potrillo Lane

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

You will LOVE this fantastic floor plan with 3 bdrms, 2 baths, a home office AND a bonus space! Kitchen boasts large pantry, gorgeous honed granite, brand new ss appliances, tons of storage, gas cooktop; new fridge, bar that seats 3 to 4! Den has a stacked stone fire place with gas starter and large picture window; separate master retreat; master bath has 2 sinks, granite counters, garden tub, sep shower and huge walk-in closet; NO CARPET; Nest thermostats; sep extra lg laundry room; nice sized backyard with a lg covered patio; community pool and park are just around the corner! Close to shopping, restaurants and schools; easy access to 35W and Loop 820! Fantastic location close to everything!!