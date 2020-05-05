1733 Wurzburg Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Cozy home located in quiet neighborhood with easy access to area amenities. Living area is open to kitchen and dining. Nice floor to ceiling brick fireplace compliments the living area along with updated fixtures. Both bathrooms have upgraded tile showers. Home sits on a curve for a cul-de-sac feeling. View the large yard and mature trees from your open patio. Shed in backyard provides extra storage.

