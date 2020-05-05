1733 Wurzburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134 Hallmark-Camelot
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cozy home located in quiet neighborhood with easy access to area amenities. Living area is open to kitchen and dining. Nice floor to ceiling brick fireplace compliments the living area along with updated fixtures. Both bathrooms have upgraded tile showers. Home sits on a curve for a cul-de-sac feeling. View the large yard and mature trees from your open patio. Shed in backyard provides extra storage. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have any available units?
1733 Wurzburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have?
Some of 1733 Wurzburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Wurzburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Wurzburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Wurzburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Wurzburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive offer parking?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have a pool?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
