All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1733 Wurzburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1733 Wurzburg Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1733 Wurzburg Drive

1733 Wurzburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1733 Wurzburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cozy home located in quiet neighborhood with easy access to area amenities. Living area is open to kitchen and dining. Nice floor to ceiling brick fireplace compliments the living area along with updated fixtures. Both bathrooms have upgraded tile showers. Home sits on a curve for a cul-de-sac feeling. View the large yard and mature trees from your open patio. Shed in backyard provides extra storage.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have any available units?
1733 Wurzburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have?
Some of 1733 Wurzburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Wurzburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Wurzburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Wurzburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Wurzburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive offer parking?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have a pool?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Wurzburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Wurzburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University