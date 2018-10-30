Rent Calculator
1720 Belzise Ter
1720 Belzise Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1720 Belzise Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 Belzise Ter have any available units?
1720 Belzise Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1720 Belzise Ter have?
Some of 1720 Belzise Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1720 Belzise Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Belzise Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Belzise Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Belzise Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Belzise Ter offer parking?
No, 1720 Belzise Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Belzise Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Belzise Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Belzise Ter have a pool?
No, 1720 Belzise Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Belzise Ter have accessible units?
No, 1720 Belzise Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Belzise Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Belzise Ter has units with dishwashers.
