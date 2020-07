Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home boasts two living and two dining areas and has a great open floorplan. The kitchen and breakfast room adjoin the family room overlooks the fenced-in backyard. The bedrooms are split and the master bath has a separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. CLOSE TO MALL AND SHOPPINGS. EASY EXCESS TO I35W, 287 AND I820.