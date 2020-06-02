1709 Clover Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage pet friendly

Spacious, charming 2 bed, 1 bath garage apartment. Newly remodeled, easy access to bath from both bedrooms. Perfect for students! Small desk area, bedrooms and bath are upstairs, fully equipped kitchen and open space downstairs. All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included. Outdoor courtyard with patio table. One garage space and one outdoor parking space included. Minutes from UNT Health Science Center, restaurants, cleaners and banking. Water paid. Tenant pays electricity and gas. No dogs, cats considered with pet deposit. $75 fee for credit & background check.$990 security and first month due at signing. One year minimum lease. No motorcycles.