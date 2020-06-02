All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1709 Clover Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1709 Clover Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

1709 Clover Lane

1709 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1709 Clover Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, charming 2 bed, 1 bath garage apartment. Newly remodeled, easy access to bath from both bedrooms. Perfect for students! Small desk area, bedrooms and bath are upstairs, fully equipped kitchen and open space downstairs. All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included. Outdoor courtyard with patio table. One garage space and one outdoor parking space included. Minutes from UNT Health Science Center, restaurants, cleaners and banking. Water paid. Tenant pays electricity and gas. No dogs, cats considered with pet deposit. $75 fee for credit & background check.$990 security and first month due at signing. One year minimum lease. No motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Clover Lane have any available units?
1709 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Clover Lane have?
Some of 1709 Clover Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Clover Lane offers parking.
Does 1709 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Clover Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 1709 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 1709 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Clover Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University