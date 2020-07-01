All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1705 East Powell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1705 East Powell Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 8:27 PM

1705 East Powell Avenue

1705 East Powell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1705 East Powell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Really nice, brand new duplex ready for lease. Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, GRANITE in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of windows for natural light.

2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 East Powell Avenue have any available units?
1705 East Powell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 East Powell Avenue have?
Some of 1705 East Powell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 East Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1705 East Powell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 East Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 East Powell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1705 East Powell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1705 East Powell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1705 East Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 East Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 East Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1705 East Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1705 East Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1705 East Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 East Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 East Powell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University