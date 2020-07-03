All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:37 AM

16504 Jasmine Springs Dr

16504 Jasmine Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16504 Jasmine Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
New Flooring! This cozy 4 bedroom 2.1 Bathroom home is a MUST SEE. This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan, large walk in closets, HUGE open kitchen, and great out door living room is a great fit for any family. Do not miss out on this open floorplan with split bedrooms. Master bedroom on first floor. Covered patio and outdoor fireplace overlook enormous back yard. Minutes from high school and Texas Motor Speedway. This home will be available around 9/23/2019. Pre-lease now, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr have any available units?
16504 Jasmine Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16504 Jasmine Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16504 Jasmine Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

