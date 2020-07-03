16504 Jasmine Springs Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

New Flooring! This cozy 4 bedroom 2.1 Bathroom home is a MUST SEE. This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan, large walk in closets, HUGE open kitchen, and great out door living room is a great fit for any family. Do not miss out on this open floorplan with split bedrooms. Master bedroom on first floor. Covered patio and outdoor fireplace overlook enormous back yard. Minutes from high school and Texas Motor Speedway. This home will be available around 9/23/2019. Pre-lease now, it won't last long!