Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This Home features Granite Counter tops, Ceramic Tile in the wet areas, a huge back yard is wired for security and is located in a master planned community that features a playground and community pool! This home was just built in 2012 so also features all the benefits of up to date energy saving construction to help keep those utility costs down!